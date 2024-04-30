Dining dress codes are coming for your athleisure

Booking a meal at a high-end restaurant? Plan to leave the sandals and hoodies at home.

Chicago steakhouses and other high-end restaurants are increasingly implementing dress codes and lists of taboo items, establishing a new generation of attire requirements in a city that has long sought to elevate its fine-dining scene.

The new rules, which vary by restaurant, generally seek to ban casual attire like athleisure wear, flip-flops and hats and ask guests to dress in a “sophisticated” or “smart casual” manner.

Some are vaguer: Le Colonial in the Gold Coast along Lake Michigan “politely” requests “smart, sophisticated and elegant attire.”

Others get more specific: The Bellevue, also in the Gold Coast, thanks its guests “for not wearing clothing emitting excessive marijuana odor, excessively revealing clothing, exposed undergarments or clothing with offensive language or graphics.”

Restaurant owners say such rules have become necessary in recent years.

Styles have changed since the pandemic, trending more casual. With the rise of remote work, diners need encouragement to dress up. Many come to the restaurant from home instead of from the office and are often not in business-casual attire like they might have been pre-2020.

But adding a dress code comes with perils. Restaurants must carefully train employees to enforce the rules without losing a customer. They also worry that a social media backlash might lead to business losses in real life.

Still, many have decided it's a risk worth taking — and they proceed with caution.

Backing up the trend: Dining out has gotten expensive. The price of eating out has increased almost 25% since 2019, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The owners of high-end restaurants want to create an environment that will attract customers willing to pay those prices. And they worry that without a dress code, such customers — those entertaining business clients or celebrating special occasions, for example — might be turned off, thus eroding their profit margin.

“Styles change, but when you build a restaurant … [you set] a standard or a level of the quality you want to provide to a customer,” said Brad Parker, CEO of Parker Hospitality. “Setting a dress code keeps that in line.”

Parker Hospitality implemented dress codes late last month at its Fulton Market Mediterranean steakhouse Nisos Prime and its Mexican restaurant Costera. Nisos Prime’s dress code says, “To ensure the most glamorous experience for all, we expect that our guests adopt a smart-casual dress code.” It applies to children, also. The restaurant does not permit shorts during dinner service, beachwear, sportswear, “visibly revealing clothing” and “party accessories such as crowns, veils.”

Neither restaurant had a dress code when they opened late last year, but Parker said he quickly noticed the need. People were showing up dressed in attire they might’ve worn to a baseball game. Bachelorette partygoers were wearing sashes and crowns and getting rowdy. It’s not a vibe Parker wants.

“The interior of my restaurant, the design of it, gives off an aesthetic,” he said. “You can’t have that ruined because a bachelorette party is over here with balloons and penis straws.”

From a branding perspective, it makes “all the sense in the world” for a restaurant to establish a dress code, said Tim Calkins, clinical professor of marketing at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. But doing so can be tricky, and implementation is delicate. No one likes being told what they can and cannot wear. There’s a reputational risk, too. Some see dress codes as elitist or exclusionary to certain groups.

Restaurant operators must make sure the rules are reasonable and consistently applied, Calkins said. They will work best in restaurants that rely heavily on reservations, as they can properly communicate the dos and don’ts to guests before arrival. It's critical not to blindside a customer.

“We live in a world where inclusion is so important, and brands want to be seen as welcoming to everybody,” he said. “The challenge is: How do you be welcoming and inclusive at the same time as you’re having clear guidelines around what people should be wearing?”

Many restaurants with dress codes post them on their websites, at their host stands and on their doors. Guidelines are often on OpenTable, so customers can see them while making a reservation. Divan, a new steakhouse and supper club in River North, notifies guests of its dress code in a text message confirming the reservation.

Le Colonial has evolved its dress code — in place since it opened in 1996 — to fit changes in style over the years. Owner Joe King said the French-Vietnamese restaurant shortened its dress code last year to make it more digestible and easier to follow. It also tailors the rules at some of its half-dozen locations in other cities, including in Florida, to cater to specific markets. Other restaurants follow the same formula. A location next to the beach might allow shorts, for example.

Fioretta, an Italian steakhouse in Fulton Market, has had a dress code since it opened almost a year ago, said Luke Stoioff, co-owner of parent DineAmic Hospitality.

“You dress a certain way to go to a baseball game, and you dress a certain way to go to church,” he said. “When it comes to higher-end restaurants, the seemingly new dress codes that are occurring are merely a continuation of what have been classic dress codes all along.”

Rules around what can and cannot be worn and done have been a part of Chicago’s dining scene for almost as long as restaurants have existed in the city.

The Chicago History Museum keeps menus from long-gone establishments that give some insight into how restaurants were curated in the 1800s. A menu from the Grand Pacific Hotel in 1874 said, “The guests are expected to wear the costumes” but did not define specifics. In 1863, the Sherman House limited times during which children and their nurses could dine. Even earlier, in 1856 — before the Great Chicago Fire leveled many of the city’s restaurants and hotel dining rooms — The Foster House refused to reserve seats for “gentlemen without ladies.”

There were, of course, plenty of restaurants that did not have dress codes back then, just as there are today. Lunch counters, for example, served folks quickly and efficiently during their midday breaks. Experts say that today, similarly, establishing a dress code is one way a restaurant can differentiate itself from its more casual counterparts.

The influx of new dress codes is also a sign of pandemic recovery, said Darren Tristano, CEO of the research and consulting firm Foodservice Results. Chicago restaurants struggled mightily to get customers to return to indoor dining after lockdown closures to recoup the losses of 2020. Then they contended with patrons worried about spending amid inflation. Now, four years out from the darkest days of COVID-19, it says something that restaurants can be choosey about who they let in.

“You can’t turn customers away if you can’t keep your doors open because you don’t have enough,” Tristano said. “It’s choice — it’s a privilege — you’re allowed to make because you’re successful.