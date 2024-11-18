August adds luxury homes for co-ownership across Europe

Author Andrew Cohen

Andrew Cohen reports on family offices for Crain Currency. He has previously covered sports technology and sports business for SportTechie, Sports Business Journal and Front Office Sports and worked in editorial roles at MLB Advanced Media and PGA Tour Live. His work has also appeared in Decrypt, amNewYork and The Journal News. Cohen is based in New York and graduated from Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

Nov 18, 2024
Credit: AUGUST
August's luxury home in the south of France, available for fractional ownership.

August, a platform for buying fractional ownership in luxury holiday homes across Europe, has unveiled four new property offerings in Tuscany, the French Alps, the south of France and Mallorca.

The homes available for co-ownership make up August’s new Prime Collection. Joining the program grants access to all four homes at a minimum cost of $1.5 million per share. Each home carries an average original cost of $5.5 million, according to August, giving the four properties a combined real estate value of roughly $23 million.

Co-owners will have access to the four homes for 12 weeks per year while having maintenance costs covered by August. Each of the four homes has at least five bedrooms and offers amenities such as beach and mountain views, swimming pools, outdoor dining, entertainment spaces, personal gyms, tennis courts and other luxury features. 

“Our vision for the Prime Collection was to create more than homes,” said August CEO Mélie Dunod.” We wanted to offer our homeowners an immersive lifestyle experience, from the moment they walk through the door.

“This collection reflects the essence of the destinations while setting a new benchmark for design and exclusivity.”

