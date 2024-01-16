What are we reading, watching and listening to: Ella Chase

The family office space is filled with interesting people who have access to so many facets of the world because of the nature of the business. These renaissance men and women like to stay curious about a range of subjects spanning the arts and sciences. In this column, we ask three simple questions to industry heavyweights: What are you reading, watching and listening to?

Ella Chase Hyland is the co-founder of Wellth Works and a seventh-generation asset recipient from a hundred-plus-year family who has experienced the blessings and burdens of complex, multigenerational wealth preparation and transfer.

I’m reading:

Pineapple Street , written by Jenny Jackson; and Life Worth Living , written by Matthew Croasmun , Ryan McAnnally-Linz and Miroslav Volf .

Watching:

" Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones " on Netflix and "Iconoclasts: Season 2" . I’m watching the specific episode that features Dave Chappelle and Maya Angelou .

Listening to: