Yale studies sale of private equity holdings on secondary market

Yale University is considering selling some of the private equity assets in its $41.4 billion endowment, a spokesperson confirmed.

As first reported by Secondaries Investor, the New Haven, Conn.-based university would sell part of its private equity portfolio on the secondary market and be advised by the investment bank Evercore. The university, however, did not provide a specific target size for the portfolio sale.

The potential sale of private equity fund interests has “been in the works for many months,” the spokesperson said in an email.

A spokesperson for Evercore could not be immediately reached.

For the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2024, Yale’s endowment posted a net return of 5.7%, the second-lowest among Ivy League schools after Princeton University’s 3.9% return. The median of endowment returns tracked by Pensions & Investments for the most recent fiscal year was 9.5%.

But over the 10 and 20 years that ended June 30, Yale returned an annualized 9.5% and 10.3%, respectively.

While Yale does not disclose its actual or target allocation for specific asset classes, in a news release, CIO Matt Mendelsohn attributed the 2024 fiscal-year performance to a “significant allocation to private assets.” A financial report for the 2024 fiscal year noted the endowment is roughly 95% invested in “assets expected to produce equitylike returns through domestic and international securities, real assets and private equity.”

“We expect to lag during periods of strong public market performance, particularly when exit markets for private assets are depressed,” Mendelsohn said in the release. “As always, we remain focused on achieving investment success over the long term, knowing that doing so is likely to bring stretches of short-term underperformance.”

Under longtime CIO David Swensen, the university had adhered to an endowment model that shifted away from public equity and bonds and into more illiquid assets such as private equity and venture capital — both asset classes that are expected to continue facing headwinds this year, investment consultants said.

In extreme cases where universities are facing liquidity issues, higher educational institutions may have to sell their private equity holdings to the secondary market at a discounted price, according to an April 3 analysis by Markov Processes International of larger schools, including the Ivy League.

However, among university endowments like Yale with more than $5 billion in assets, the average asset allocation to secondaries could barely be counted in the 2024 NACUBO-Commonfund Study of Endowments.

However, amid current headwinds for alternatives, “we remain committed to private equity investments as a major part of our investment program and continue to make new commitments to funds raised by our current investment managers,” the spokesperson said. “In addition, we continue to seek new relationships with private equity firms in the endowment.”

In addition to heavy allocations to alternatives hampering the performances of the largest university endowments, these institutions have been facing budget pressure under the Trump administration, notably in the form of threats of funding cuts from federal agencies.

On Monday, Ivy League peer Harvard University sued the administration in federal court over threatening to cut $2.2 billion in federal funding for the Cambridge, Massachusetts, institution, which has an endowment with $53.2 billion in assets.

A third of Yale’s operating budget comes from the endowment, of which 75% of its funds are for restricted purposes and 25% for unrestricted purposes. The targeted annual spending rate for the endowment is 5.25%.