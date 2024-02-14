Women-led VC firm Globivest, launched as family office, closes first fund

Lebanon-based Globivest — launched by entrepreneur Jasmine Busson as the venture arm of her family office before transitioning it to a venture capital fund — has announced the close of its first fund for an undisclosed sum. Globivest is the first women-led fund in the region.

Busson and partners Sophie Makzoumé and Charbel Moarbes have focused on social inclusion, education, health and the environment. They have invested in 50 startups including Citi Ventures, Plug and Play, Newfund, Angelini Ventures and the Arab Angel Fund.

Joining the firm as a partner is Laura-Joy Boulos, a neuroscientist who was named by the L'Oréal-UNESCO Foundation in 2020 as one of the 15 most promising women scientists. Also joining is senior associate Jessica Al-Hussaini, an engineer with experience in algorithmic trading and finance.

The firm achieved its first closing target, which is two-thirds of the total fund goal, estimated at $25 million to $30 million.

Besides Globivest, Busson is a partner in her family business Bassoul Heneine Lebanon, which imports luxury car brands.