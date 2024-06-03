Weinstock advisers depart Wells Fargo for SLK Private Wealth

Former Wells Fargo advisers Adam Weinstock and Eleanor Weinstock have joined SLK Private Wealth , a partner wealth management firm of Sanctuary Wealth .

The Los Angeles-based duo advise $300 million in assets for their clients, which consist mostly of athletes, entertainers, entrepreneurs and corporate executives.

Adam Weinstock will serve as managing partner and senior financial adviser at SLK, with a focus on investment management, retirement income management, tax strategies, and estate and legacy planning.

Eleanor Weinstock will serve as managing director and senior financial adviser at SLK, with her focus being multigenerational families and individuals. She has 34 years of experience as a senior financial adviser at Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley.

SLK Private Wealth was formed in 2022 when founders Glen Strauss, Jonathan Lewis and EJ Kahn left Wells Fargo. They carried with them $1.6 billion in client assets to launch SLK within Sanctuary's network.