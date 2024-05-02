AlTi Tiedemann Global partners with tech investor Tamura on new strategy

The wealth management firm AlTi Tiedemann Global has announced that it has partnered with tech investor Hiro Tamura on a new growth equity strategy to invest in private tech startups.

Tamura, a former managing partner at Atomico, recently formed Yuma Crossing Capital Advisors and has a long track record, having led investments in Gympass, Messagebird, Aiven, Sorare, Compass, MasterClass and other companies.

“I look forward to the growth opportunity this partnership will unlock in a sector which is shaping our collective future as tectonic shifts in technology continue to drive innovation,” said AlTi’s president and COO, Kevin Moran.

Said Tamura: “This partnership reflects AlTi’s commitment to be at the forefront of private investments in technology, supporting the next generation of sector-defining entrepreneurs.”