AlTi Tiedemann Global partners with tech investor Tamura on new strategy

Marcus Baram
Marcus Baram

Marcus Baram is a contributing editor at Crain Currency, where he covers the intersection of finance and politics. Prior to joining Crain Currency, Baram was a staff writer at Fast Company and an editor at Huff Post. He has also written for outlets such as The New York Times, The Atlantic, and Vice. Baram is an expert on economic policy and has a deep understanding of the ways in which politics shapes the global financial system. In his role at Crain Currency, he brings a unique perspective to the complex and ever-evolving world of finance. With his keen analysis and clear writing, Baram helps readers make sense of the important issues impacting the economy today.

May 02, 2024
17 hours ago

The wealth management firm AlTi Tiedemann Global has announced that it has partnered with tech investor Hiro Tamura on a new growth equity strategy to invest in private tech startups.

Tamura, a former managing partner at Atomico, recently formed Yuma Crossing Capital Advisors and has a long track record, having led investments in Gympass, Messagebird, Aiven, Sorare, Compass, MasterClass and other companies. 

“I look forward to the growth opportunity this partnership will unlock in a sector which is shaping our collective future as tectonic shifts in technology continue to drive innovation,” said AlTi’s president and COO, Kevin Moran.

Said Tamura: “This partnership reflects AlTi’s commitment to be at the forefront of private investments in technology, supporting the next generation of sector-defining entrepreneurs.”

