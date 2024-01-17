Wealth management firm Perigon gets new investor as longtime partner exits

Perigon Wealth Management , a firm with over $65 billion in client assets, said it has received a new minority investment from Constellation Wealth Capital . In addition, partner Merchant Investment Management , which joined with Perigon in 2019, will exit the relationship. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

It has been a time of growth for Perigon, which says it saw a tenfold increase in total client assets in the past five years. Chicago-based Constellation Wealth Capital, founded by Karl Heckenberg, is an alternative asset management platform that makes tailored investments in wealth management firms.

"Constellation has quickly established a reputation for working collaboratively with operational leadership that aims to foster a relationship that delivers meaningful growth, and we look forward to working with their team," said Perigon CEO Arthur Ambarik. "This investment positions our firm and clients for continued success as a sustainable, majority-adviser-owned, client- and adviser-centric firm. Merchant has been a great partner, and their strategic and financial support helped our team increase our client assets by nearly tenfold and expanded our national footprint."