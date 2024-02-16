Veteran investor Eisenhauer launches Greykasell Wealth Strategies

Investor David Eisenhauer and his team have launched a new RIA, Greykasell Wealth Strategies, to serve the investing needs of high-net-worth individuals and families. The firm, based in Danville, California, and named after Eisenhauer’s three children, will use Fidelity as its largest custodian.

Eisenhauer left Northwestern Mutual, where he and his team managed over $450 million in client assets.

“Our team of professionals, who have more than 50 years of combined financial services experience, will be well-equipped to not only provide clients a broad array of high-quality services that address their increasingly sophisticated needs but also help them navigate issues that are at the intersection of planning, investing and taxes.”