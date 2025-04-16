Trump family deepens ties in buyer-beware penny stock world

President Trump’s eldest son and daughter-in-law took a stake in the right-wing Christian radio network Salem Media Group Inc., spurring a sharp rally in the stock and involving the family in a market associated with opaque, buyer-beware companies.

Donald Trump Jr. and Lara Trump announced Monday that they invested in Salem, a conservative talk-radio network known for circulating a 2020 election fraud conspiracy film. Shares of the company rose 283% on Tuesday to $1.76.

The move followed a pattern that has become familiar since Trump’s election victory. The president’s family members announce they have a stake or advisory role in a small, thinly traded company trading like a so-called penny stock. Shares of the company skyrocket after the news is announced — often before dropping back down.

This was the case for Unusual Machines Inc., a drone company that Trump Jr. joined as an adviser in November; for PSQ Holdings Inc., operator of a marketplace for conservative-values businesses, where Trump Jr. became a director in December; and for Dominari Holdings Inc., a tiny financial firm where Trump Jr. and his brother, Eric, both took stakes in February.

In the most recent deal, Salem said it acquired a 30% stake in Trump Jr.’s mobile news aggregation app MxM News, while he agreed to promote the company. Lara Trump, who is married to Eric and was a former co-chair of the Republican National Committee, agreed to continue to host her show, “The Right View,” on the platform.

A spokesperson for Salem, which announced the arrangement in a press release, called it “a win-win for everyone.” Representatives for the Trumps did not respond to requests for comment.

The deal also adds to the Trump family’s personal involvement in right-wing media networks.

Trump Jr. hosts a show on the conservative streaming platform Rumble Inc. called “Triggered With Don Jr.,” where he featured Secretary of State Marco Rubio and praised his father for “bringing back common sense.” This year Fox News struck a deal for a weekend prime time slot for “My View With Lara Trump,” where she recently championed her father-in-law’s tariff policies as they roiled markets, saying “nations are lining up to negotiate”; and interviewed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who said the president is “totally in the driver’s seat.”

Salem agreed last year to stop distributing a book and film, “2,000 Mules,” which it co-produced with conservative provocateur and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza. The film was based on a discredited theory about the 2020 election results being stolen. Salem apologized to a Georgia voter it falsely portrayed as committing election fraud.

Salem is different from some of the other companies linked to the Trump family, in that it trades on over-the-counter markets, which lack the centralization, trading volume and transparency of firms listed on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq. Salem delisted from Nasdaq last year, saying it would save costs.

Penny stocks are typically defined as those that trade for less than $5 per share. Salem’s shares traded at an average of 38 cents for the past year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.