Tech-driven losses drive world's largest wealth fund to first-quarter loss

Apr 24, 2025
Technology stock-driven losses were the main contributor to a negative investment return for the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund in the first quarter of 2025.

The Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG) returned minus 0.6% in the first quarter, equivalent to a 415 billion Norwegian kroner ($36.6 billion) loss. The fund returned minus 0.24% in the quarter that ended Dec. 31 and gained 6.3% in the first quarter of 2024.

Assets fell by 6.2 % vs. figures as of Dec. 31 and grew by 4.6% for the year, to 18.53 trillion kroner ($1.63 trillion).

The fund’s 70% equity exposure lost 1.6% in the first quarter, which CEO Nicolai Tangen said in a statement was “largely driven by the tech sector.”

As of Dec. 31, technology sector equities accounted for 19.2% of the fund’s total investments, with Magnificent Seven stocks Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft and Nvidia representing a total 6.53% of fund holdings, according to calculations using information available on the website. Figures as of March 31 were unavailable.

The remainder of the fund’s investments made positive returns. The 27.7% allocation to fixed income gained 1.6%, while the 1.9% investment in unlisted real estate added 2.4% to investment returns. GPFG’s 0.4% allocation to unlisted renewable energy infrastructure gained 1.2% in the first quarter.

An appreciation of the kroner against main currencies also contributed negatively to the fund’s assets, decreasing the value by 879 billion kroner.

