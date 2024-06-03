Survey: More than half of investors plan to boost alternatives

More than half of investors (55%) plan to increase their allocation in alternative investments over the next five years, according to survey by analytics provider Clearwater Analytics.

Thirty-five percent of investors indicated they plan to increase alternative-investment allocations based on current market conditions, while 6% plan to decrease their alternative allocations.

“As investors continue to scan the alternatives market for opportunities, numerous challenges and trends have come into closer view," Scott Erickson, chief revenue officer at Clearwater Analytics, said in a release.

The survey was conducted in May and received 230 responses from sectors including insurance, wealth and asset management, corporate and government entities, pension funds and endowments with a combined $10 trillion in assets.

About a third of respondents (34%) said regulatory complexities were the main hurdle for investing in alternatives, followed by operational burdens/lack of expertise (24%) and limited access to high-quality opportunities (15%).