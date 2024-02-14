Soros Fund set to own biggest Audacy stake after bankruptcy

“The decision by our existing and new debtholders to become equity holders in Audacy represents a significant vote of confidence in our company and the future of the radio and audio business,” Audacy said in a statement.

Soros Fund Management and lawyers for the creditor group didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

It’s just the latest media investment for Soros. The fund was part of a group of lenders that bought Vice Media out of bankruptcy last year and earlier took a minority stake in the podcast company Crooked Media.

Audacy, the second-largest radio broadcaster in the U.S., filed for bankruptcy in January , crushed by $2.7 billion of debt.

Under Audacy’s bankruptcy plan, existing shareholders would be wiped out, and high-ranking creditors would be repaid with stock in the restructured company. The proposal requires Bankruptcy Court approval.