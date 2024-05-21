Sanctuary Wealth hires Envestnet’s Robert Coppola as new CTO

Robert Coppola has been hired as chief technology officer at Sanctuary Wealth , an Indianapolis-based wealth management company that handles $42 billion in client assets.

Coppola will lead the firm’s digital strategy, including its implementation of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. He was most recently CTO of the software fintech platform Envestnet and previously chief information officer at Cision, after earlier roles at Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters/Thomson Financial and S&P Global.