Sanctuary Wealth hires Envestnet’s Robert Coppola as new CTO

Andrew_Cohen
Author Andrew Cohen

Andrew Cohen reports on family offices for Crain Currency. He has previously covered sports technology and sports business for SportTechie, Sports Business Journal and Front Office Sports and worked in editorial roles at MLB Advanced Media and PGA Tour Live. His work has also appeared in Decrypt, amNewYork and The Journal News. Cohen is based in New York and graduated from Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

May 21, 2024
2 hours ago

Robert Coppola has been hired as chief technology officer at Sanctuary Wealth, an Indianapolis-based wealth management company that handles $42 billion in client assets.

Coppola will lead the firm’s digital strategy, including its implementation of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. He was most recently CTO of the software fintech platform Envestnet and previously chief information officer at Cision, after earlier roles at Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters/Thomson Financial and S&P Global.

This month, Sanctuary acquired tru Independence, a registered investment adviser that manages $12.5 billion in assets. In April, Vincita Investment Partners brought $700 million in client assets to Sanctuary.

