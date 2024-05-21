Rebecca Converse promoted to partner at Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital (PPC) has promoted Rebecca Converse to partner, in addition to her existing role as the firm’s head of global strategic partnerships. She will continue to help oversee PPC’s investment strategy, which targets family-owned businesses and middle-market companies.

Converse joined PPC in 2022. She previously held roles in investor relations, marketing and communications at the Chicago-based private equity group Wind Point Partners and was a founder of the private equity consulting firm Cycle Communications.

“Rebecca lives our core values of honesty, integrity and loyalty in everything she does and has been instrumental in strengthening our firm’s partnerships with like-minded families and investors,” said Tony Pritzker, co-founder, chairman and CEO of PPC. “I am confident she will continue to play a key role in helping our firm and companies achieve long-term success.”