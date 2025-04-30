Thiel pledges $1.2 billion of Palantir shares for personal debt

Palantir Technologies Inc. co-founder Peter Thiel has pledged more than $1 billion worth of stock he holds in the data analysis software company as collateral for personal debt agreements, according to a recent filing.

Thiel’s pledge of roughly 10.6 million shares represents more than a tenth of his stake in the Denver-based company and is valued at about $1.2 billion, based on Monday’s closing price.

Thiel’s holding of 100 million Palantir shares makes up about half of his $19.1 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which deducts the pledged stock from his net-worth calculation. He also holds positions in the Founders Fund venture fund and previously served on the board of Meta Platforms Inc. before resigning in 2022. Thiel recently joined the board of enriched-uranium startup General Matter.

Spokespeople for Palantir and Thiel didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Pledging stock is a common practice for many wealthy executives who often leverage their stakes in companies for liquidity. Elon Musk has pledged more than half of his Tesla Inc. shares, though he’s limited to borrowing a maximum of $3.5 billion, according to the company’s 2024 proxy; while GameStop Corp. CEO Ryan Cohen disclosed this month that he’d pledged more than half his stake to Charles Schwab Corp. to guarantee a loan.

In Thiel’s case, it’s the first time Palantir’s proxy has mentioned the co-founder pledging shares for debt. The company’s insider-trading policy bans named executive officers from using stock as collateral, with exceptions for some directors and its CEO. The only other board member listed in the April 25 filing as pledging stock is Alexander Moore, who for several years has pledged 1 million of his 1.35 million shares.

Thiel, 57, was also an active seller of Palantir stock in 2024, unloading about a third of his equity in the company. The sales garnered him more than $1.5 billion pretax but would’ve been worth triple that amount if he’d held on to shares until after November’s presidential election, when the stock reached new highs.

Technology stocks have generally slumped since then — though Palantir has remained one of the best performers, having gained almost 60% since Donald Trump’s inauguration, compared with the roughly 8% decline of the benchmark S&P 500 Index.

Other Palantir insiders have continued to sell this year, including President Stephen Cohen, who unloaded more than $337 million of shares in the first quarter. That makes him one of the top corporate insider sellers, along with CEOs such as Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and Oracle Corp.’s Safra Catz.