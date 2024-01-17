Pantheon caps secondaries infrastructure fund at $5.3 billion

The private-markets investor Pantheon has announced the closing of the secondaries-focused infrastructure fund Pantheon Global Infrastructure Fund IV and associated vehicles at $5.3 billion, marking the firm's largest-ever fundraising.

A spokesperson for Pantheon said they had a target for the core fund of $3 billion, which was met and exceeded. The spokesperson said the $5.3 billion figure included parallel vehicles within the program that invest exclusively alongside the core fund.

Commitments came from a "wide range of blue-chip institutional and private wealth investors" across Asia, North America, Europe and the Middle East, a Wednesday release said.

Investors in the fund include the $23.3 billion State Universities Retirement System of Illinois, the $2 billion Tacoma (Wash.) Employees' Retirement System and Fubon Life Insurance of Taiwan.

The fund is 75% deployed, with more than 90% of capital committed to a range of both limited-partner portfolio and general-partner-initiated secondaries, the release said.

Andrea Echberg, a partner and global head of infrastructure at Pantheon, said in the release that Pantheon has a current pipeline of more than $12 billion in infrastructure secondaries.