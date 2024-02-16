Pallotta’s family office, Mideast sovereign investment major to back blockchain fund

The Raptor Group, the family office of billionaire Jim Pallotta, and Mubadala Capital, a subsidiary of a sovereign investor based in Abu Dhabi, are among the backers of RW3 Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm focused on blockchain.

RW3, which was launched in partnership with The Raptor Group in 2021, supports “early-stage companies building disruptive blockchain infrastructure and decentralized applications and protocols,” per a press release.

The firm is led by Pete Najarian, the former chief revenue officer of BitGo, and Joe Bruzzesi, the former managing director of BitGo.

“Blockchain technology is fundamentally changing the way the world transacts and manages value, services, and data. While there are many talented founders in the industry with revolutionary ideas, most are in need of operational experience and support to drive their businesses forward,” said Najarian.

Pallotta is similarly bullish on the technology, saying: “Blockchain companies have the potential to be among the most valuable enterprises in the future, and we believe the best investment opportunities will present themselves over the next 36 months.”