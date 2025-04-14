Outpacing inflation with private alternative investments

For investors, inflation isn’t just a macroeconomic data point — it’s a direct threat to long-term purchasing power and wealth preservation.

Earlier this year, the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston warned that a 60% tariff on Chinese goods and 10% on all other imports could add up to 2.2 percentage points to core inflation . These tariffs now appear to be taking shape, alongside a wave of reciprocal tariffs following President Trump’s April 2 “Liberation Day” address. Meanwhile, Trump has proposed redirecting $400 billion from DOGE’s $2 trillion savings target into consumer payments, echoing pandemic-era stimulus and risking another surge in inflation.

For those managing significant multigenerational capital, the implications are clear: Maintaining real returns requires more than positive performance — it demands strategic allocation beyond traditional markets.

Public markets: Valuation and concentration risk

Public equity markets are expensive and increasingly concentrated. The S&P 500 trades at 20 times forward earnings, its second-highest level since 1999. The top 10 stocks? Priced at 24 times multiple, a 118% premium to their 25-year average. Even the broader 490 names in the index trade 121% above their historical norms.

Why does this matter? Allocators tend to support a family’s future for generations, and starting valuations are one of the strongest predictors of long-term returns. JP Morgan projects midsingle-digit annualized returns of about 5% over the next five years, less than half the average of the past decade. On top of that, the market is increasingly driven by a handful of names. The top 10 companies account for the largest share of S&P 500 market cap in 25 years. That kind of concentration poses real diversification and downside risk, especially when those few stocks start to wobble — as we’ve already seen this year.

Fixed income: Yield risk in a shifting regime

For high-net-worth investors, bonds are once again offering attractive income in a higher-rate environment; however, inflation remains the central challenge. It erodes the purchasing power of interest and reduces real after-tax returns, particularly for investors in higher tax brackets. At the same time, the diversification benefits that bonds have traditionally provided are less dependable in an environment where inflation and interest rates are driving market behavior. According to the Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index, traditional bonds have posted a -1.62% return over the past five years, weakening their role as a reliable hedge within diversified portfolios.

Private markets: Built for resilience

Howard Marks put it best: "The goal in investing isn’t achieving the highest return but the best relationship between return and risk."

Private markets — structured with long-term horizons and less influenced by short-term volatility — align well with the objectives of family offices. Unlike public markets, private strategies allow for more control, active management and strategic alignment with the specific goals of a family’s wealth plan.

Private equity: Accessing growth beyond the index

Private equity deal activity rebounded last year across North America and Europe, with transactions over $500 million rising 37% in value and 3% in volume. Much of this momentum is being driven by institutional and family office capital seeking opportunities beyond the public markets.

That shift makes sense. Nearly 87% of U.S. companies with over $100 million in revenue are privately held, and many of today’s most exciting growth stories are unfolding outside the S&P 500. Private equity offers access to innovation and expansion before companies go public, often at more attractive valuations.

As part of our investment strategy, we maintain private equity allocations focused on the lower middle market, targeting businesses that generate real free cash flow and can be acquired at attractive multiples. A prime example is focusing on sectors like tech services, health care and education, where recurring revenues and institutional client bases support strong, resilient growth.

Looking ahead, KKR projects private equity to return 11.6% annually over the next five years, almost double the S&P 500’s expected 5.9%. For family offices, it’s a powerful way to drive long-term growth and access the next wave of private market opportunity .

Private credit: Yield with downside protection

For investors seeking both income and principal protection, private credit is increasingly compelling. Rising interest rates and bank retrenchment have created dislocations that private lenders are stepping in to fill on favorable terms.

These opportunities are often backed by collateral and structured with contractual cash flows, providing a margin of safety and resilience during downturns. Asset classes like rail car leasing and farmland remain especially attractive in this environment, combining income stability with inflation-linked appreciation that makes for differentiated return drivers.

According to KKR, private credit is projected to return 6.9% annually over the next five years, outpacing the 5.1% expected from traditional high-yield bonds. That yield premium, combined with greater structural protections, is increasingly attractive for allocators building income-generating portfolios that can weather economic cycles.

A strategic allocation for the long term

At Hollow Brook, our investment approach is to exploit favorable asymmetries and avoid negative asymmetries where we can identify them. We position portfolios to limit downside risk and capitalize on long-term opportunities. With inflation eroding real returns and public markets looking stretched, private investments offer a critical edge — access to high-growth companies and stable cash flows. In an uncertain world, real value lies in investments designed for resilience.