NewEdge Advisors adds Dallas team from JP Morgan

Fortis Wealth Advisors, a Dallas-based team that previously oversaw $580 million in client assets at JP Morgan, has joined the New Orleans-based registered investment adviser firm NewEdge Advisors .

Industry veterans Erik Linstrom, Ben Roth, Shawn Stanley and Kris Cawthon are the founders of Fortis Wealth Advisors heading to NewEdge, with Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions set to serve as their primary custodian. Fortis Wealth’s move follows Stonebridge Financial Partners, a firm that oversaw $540 million in assets at Carson Wealth and joined NewEdge on June 18.