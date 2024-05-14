Maria Daley joins Perigon Wealth Management in new leadership role

Andrew_Cohen
Author Andrew Cohen

Andrew Cohen reports on family offices for Crain Currency. He has previously covered sports technology and sports business for SportTechie, Sports Business Journal and Front Office Sports and worked in editorial roles at MLB Advanced Media and PGA Tour Live. His work has also appeared in Decrypt, amNewYork and The Journal News. Cohen is based in New York and graduated from Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

May 14, 2024
2 hours ago

Perigon Wealth Management, a registered investment adviser with $7.75 billion in client assets, has hired Maria Daley to fill its newly created role of head of adviser success and integration.

Daley will be responsible for integrating new advisory teams into Perigon, which received a minority investment from Constellation Wealth Capital in January. RIAs to recently join Perigon include Blue Water Capital Management of Syracuse, New York, and Lumin Financial of Southfield, Michigan — which together brought over a combined $375 million in managed assets.  

Daley, a certified financial planner, most recently was chief growth officer and practice leader at Choreo, a wealth management firm based in Chicago. She has also held leadership positions at Raymond James, Fidelity, Schwab Institutional and Neuberger Berman.

