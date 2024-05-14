Maria Daley joins Perigon Wealth Management in new leadership role

Perigon Wealth Management, a registered investment adviser with $7.75 billion in client assets, has hired Maria Daley to fill its newly created role of head of adviser success and integration.

Daley will be responsible for integrating new advisory teams into Perigon, which received a minority investment from Constellation Wealth Capital in January. RIAs to recently join Perigon include Blue Water Capital Management of Syracuse, New York, and Lumin Financial of Southfield, Michigan — which together brought over a combined $375 million in managed assets.

Daley, a certified financial planner, most recently was chief growth officer and practice leader at Choreo, a wealth management firm based in Chicago. She has also held leadership positions at Raymond James, Fidelity, Schwab Institutional and Neuberger Berman.