Ellison’s fortune passes Brin, Ballmer as AI boosts Oracle

Larry Ellison passed Sergey Brin and Steve Ballmer on Wednesday to become the seventh-richest person in the world after Oracle Corp. reported “enormous” AI-related demand for its cloud infrastructure, sending shares to a record high.

Ellison’s fortune, roughly three-fourths of which is derived from Oracle, jumped by $14 billion, to $152 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index . That’s his biggest one-day increase ever and pushes him ahead of both Google co-founder Brin and former Microsoft Corp. CEO Ballmer for the first time since December.

Oracle is expanding its cloud unit to compete with major players like Google parent Alphabet Inc. as demand surges for capacity to support artificial intelligence. The company, which Ellison co-founded more than 40 years ago, also announced a new agreement to make its namesake database available on Google’s cloud infrastructure when it reported earnings Tuesday night. It previously signed a similar deal with Microsoft.

Shares in Austin, Texas-based Oracle jumped 13%, the most since 2021, bringing Ellison’s total wealth gain this year to $29 billion.

Oracle, best known for its software, is working to redefine itself as a major player in cloud computing. That has put Ellison, 79, on the short list of billionaires whose wealth has skyrocketed this year because of the AI-fueled rally in tech stocks. The net worth of Nvidia Corp. co-founder Jensen Huang has jumped by $66 billion while Brin’s fortune is up by $28 billion.

Ellison’s wealth has also gotten a boost from Tesla Inc.’s recent gains. He disclosed an initial stake in Elon Musk’s company in 2018 and was on the board of directors until 2022. His shares are now worth about $8 billion.