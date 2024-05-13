J.P. Morgan snags Merill Lynch’s $28 billion Gray-Polverini team

Andrew_Cohen
Author Andrew Cohen

Andrew Cohen reports on family offices for Crain Currency. He has previously covered sports technology and sports business for SportTechie, Sports Business Journal and Front Office Sports and worked in editorial roles at MLB Advanced Media and PGA Tour Live. His work has also appeared in Decrypt, amNewYork and The Journal News. Cohen is based in New York and graduated from Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

May 13, 2024
1 hour ago

J.P. Morgan’s wealth management unit has pulled off a recruiting heist, hiring ultra-high-net-worth advisers Eric Gray and Lance Polverini from Merrill Lynch. The Gray-Polverini team has managed about $28 billion in client assets with annual revenue of $10 million.

The private-wealth duo will be based in Los Angeles for J.P. Morgan. Their team following them from Merrill Lynch includes investment associate Drew Sapede and client associates Michelle Blackmer and Irma Deluna.

Gray had been at Merrill Lynch since 2000, while Polverini joined in 2007. Their arrival at J.P. Morgan comes as a large team of private-wealth managers departed J.P. Morgan last month for new roles at the Cresset family office division in San Francisco. 

