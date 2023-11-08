Institutional Investor partners with Clade on new digital investment network

The financial news publisher Institutional Investor announced that it has partnered with the global fintech platform Clade on a digital investment network to connect investors and family offices to fundraisers.

Institutional Investor’s conferences across the globe attract over 6,000 investors per year. Through the partnership with Clade, this network promises to connect digitally, allowing endowments, foundations, pensions, family offices, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds to connect with hedge funds, private equity funds, venture funds, real estate funds and mutual funds to source and provide due diligence for potential investments.

“The merging of our two models, including their online accessibility and rich data combined with our loyal in-person communities, will dramatically improve how we serve our clients,” said Rip Reeves, CEO of Institutional Investor. “Together, we are not just forming a partnership, we are forging a new frontier for the asset management industry.”