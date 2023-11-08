Institutional Investor partners with Clade on new digital investment network

Marcus Baram
Author Marcus Baram
Marcus Baram is a contributing editor at Crain Currency, where he covers the intersection of finance and politics. Prior to joining Crain Currency, Baram was a staff writer at Fast Company and an editor at Huff Post. He has also written for outlets such as The New York Times, The Atlantic, and Vice. Baram is an expert on economic policy and has a deep understanding of the ways in which politics shapes the global financial system. In his role at Crain Currency, he brings a unique perspective to the complex and ever-evolving world of finance. With his keen analysis and clear writing, Baram helps readers make sense of the important issues impacting the economy today.
Nov 08, 2023
5 hours ago
The financial news publisher Institutional Investor announced that it has partnered with the global fintech platform Clade on a digital investment network to connect investors and family offices to fundraisers.

Institutional Investor’s conferences across the globe attract over 6,000 investors per year. Through the partnership with Clade, this network promises to connect digitally, allowing endowments, foundations, pensions, family offices, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds to connect with hedge funds, private equity funds, venture funds, real estate funds and mutual funds to source and provide due diligence for potential investments.

“The merging of our two models, including their online accessibility and rich data combined with our loyal in-person communities, will dramatically improve how we serve our clients,” said Rip Reeves, CEO of Institutional Investor. “Together, we are not just forming a partnership, we are forging a new frontier for the asset management industry.”

