Homebourse seeks edge in Miami real estate with preconstruction marketplace

The preconstruction residential marketplace Homebourse is offering off-market deals to capitalize on the real estate boom in Miami, where home values have surged 80% since the start of the pandemic in 2020, according to a 2023 study from Zillow.

Homebourse works with real estate developers to list luxury Miami residential properties while they’re still in the preconstruction phase. Interested buyers can search Homebourse’s website for more than 100 listed properties, ranging from $1.5 million to nearly $50 million.

“When it comes to the preconstruction world, you still have to know somebody. That seems like unnecessary friction,” Gianni Cabral, chief revenue officer at Homebourse, told Crain Currency. “We thought if there's one place where people could find, search and browse all the preconstruction projects, they would have an easier time purchasing.”

Homebourse’s relationship with developers enables them to negotiate cheaper listed prices for potential buyers, Cabral said. The company's website includes an AI agent to help customers search for and buy a home.