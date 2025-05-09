Hims CEO rides weight-loss-drug boom to $1.1 billion fortune

A post-earnings rally in Hims & Hers Health Inc. has turned co-founder and CEO Andrew Dudum into a weight-loss billionaire.

Shares surged 25% since Tuesday after Hims reported better-than-expected sales for the first quarter. That sent Dudum’s net worth to $1.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which is valuing his fortune for the first time.

Hims declined to comment on Dudum’s wealth.

It’s a dramatic rebound for a company that was once considered emblematic of the failed promise of special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and that earlier this year slumped after regulators curtailed its ability to sell cheaper compound versions of weight-loss drugs like Novo Nordisk A/S’s Wegovy.

Dudum, 36, launched Hims in 2017, selling generic Viagra to treat erectile dysfunction through easily accessible and discreet telemedicine. At the time, the Wharton School graduate was part of Atomic Labs, the San Francisco-based startup incubator he co-founded. Hims quickly expanded into other medications for hair loss, and in 2018, it launched the Hers brand to distribute birth control.

The goal, Dudum told Bloomberg in 2020, was to make health care delivery feel like using Instagram. “When you use it, endorphins are rushing through your body,” Dudum said at the time of the photo-sharing site. “That currently doesn’t happen in the health system, which is a big problem. It’s an ugly experience.”

The telehealth company went public in 2021 through a SPAC deal with Howard Marks’ Oaktree Acquisition Corp. Shares quickly rose to $25 from $10 before tanking, as Hims faced pressure from other direct-to-consumer health care companies.

Its fortunes changed as the company began selling cheaper, compounded weight-loss drugs last year when brand-name shots were in short supply. Hims stock is now up more than 1,500% since its low in 2022, although it’s still below a peak reached in February before the Food and Drug Administration declared the weight-loss drug shortage over. That threw a wrench into its ability to sell compound versions of the drugs and sent its stock tumbling 26% in a day.

Last month, Hims announced it was teaming with Novo Nordisk to sell its popular weight-loss drug Wegovy at a discount.

“Hims’ expanding portfolio of weight-loss offerings positions the company well to better retain and grow its base of subscribers in the category,” Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald wrote in a note Tuesday.

The company now has 2.4 million subscribers and forecast $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion in sales this year. It also recently acquired a blood-testing company and a manufacturing plant and brought on a former Amazon.com Inc. veteran to lead operations.