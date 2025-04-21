Goldman gathers rattled hedge fund tycoons in hunt for Mideast cash

When David Solomon admitted to Ken Griffin that hopes for a surge in companies going public this year had so far been miserably unfulfilled, a nervous laugh rippled through the room.

That wasn’t even the grimmest dose of anxiety at last week’s gathering in Abu Dhabi, which drew hedge fund titans eyeing a slice of the Gulf city’s riches.

Just a day earlier, Paul Singer, founder of Elliott Investment Management, warned the crowd that he feared that the U.S. dollar might lose its reserve currency status, said people present, who asked not to be identified discussing a private conference. Singer also cautioned that geopolitical tensions could boil over into war, without specifying which conflict.

The hedge fund chiefs had gathered for a private event convened by Goldman Sachs Group at a luxury hotel in the United Arab Emirates capital. It came against the backdrop of tariff-driven turmoil that’s roiled global markets and triggered losses at firms that, just weeks earlier, had been staunchly bullish on President Trump’s economic agenda.

Some in attendance, including Griffin’s Citadel, have emerged relatively unscathed. But for many hedge funds, their sights were set on one thing: the growing pot of money in the Middle East, which is looking increasingly attractive as U.S. investors brace for recession risks.

Representatives for Goldman, Citadel and Elliott declined to comment.

Intended to introduce hedge funds to investors with dry powder to deploy, the summit was Goldman’s first official “cap intro” event in the region, bringing about 100 traders and allocators to Abu Dhabi’s Al Maryah — a hub so densely packed with financial firms, it has been dubbed “hedge fund island.”

The event also underscored Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a serious global financial center. Sitting atop 6% of the world’s oil reserves and stewarding $1.7 trillion in sovereign wealth, the emirate has turned its deep pockets into a magnet for global capital. Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chief executive officer of Mubadala Investment Co. — the world’s most active sovereign wealth fund in 2024 — was among the most prominent attendees.

Over the past few years, it has drawn marquee firms — from Wall Street banks and asset managers to hedge funds like Marshall Wace and Brevan Howard Asset Management. Together with neighboring Dubai, Abu Dhabi has fashioned itself into a financial nerve center — and events like Goldman’s summit are quickly becoming staples for global money managers.

In Griffin’s fireside chat with Goldman CEO Solomon, the billionaire hedge fund manager discussed the ripple effects of tariffs on markets — particularly the need to understand and address the turmoil in Treasuries.

The Citadel chief criticized Europe’s reliance on U.S. defense spending, calling the arrangement lopsided and echoing Trump’s complaint that nations on that continent benefited from American protection without shouldering their fair share. He also took aim at government inefficiency back home, once again praising Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, which recently hired one of his own staffers.

Griffin, who donated at least $100 million to pro-Republican political action committees during the last presidential cycle — though none of it went to Trump’s campaign — was among the prominent finance executives to speak out about the risks of the president’s tariff policy.