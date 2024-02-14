Fintech iCapital launches tool to allow RIAs to integrate alts into portfolios

Marcus Baram
Author Marcus Baram
Marcus Baram is a contributing editor at Crain Currency, where he covers the intersection of finance and politics. Prior to joining Crain Currency, Baram was a staff writer at Fast Company and an editor at Huff Post. He has also written for outlets such as The New York Times, The Atlantic, and Vice. Baram is an expert on economic policy and has a deep understanding of the ways in which politics shapes the global financial system. In his role at Crain Currency, he brings a unique perspective to the complex and ever-evolving world of finance. With his keen analysis and clear writing, Baram helps readers make sense of the important issues impacting the economy today.
Feb 14, 2024
1 day ago

The fintech platform iCapital has announced that its portfolio construction tool Architect is now available to financial advisers, allowing them to evaluate alternative assets and structured investments.

The tool is built to enable investors to assess the impact of including alternatives — such as private equity, private credit, hedge funds, private real estate funds — in a portfolio that consists of more traditional investments in equity and fixed income. Before the launch, over 300 wealth managers tested Architect for six months.

“In building out the industry operating system for investing in private markets, we’ve been very thoughtful about how to give advisers an enhanced set of tools to supplement the ones they already have in the 60/40 world,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and CEO of iCapital.

