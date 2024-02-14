Fintech iCapital launches tool to allow RIAs to integrate alts into portfolios

The fintech platform iCapital has announced that its portfolio construction tool Architect is now available to financial advisers, allowing them to evaluate alternative assets and structured investments.

The tool is built to enable investors to assess the impact of including alternatives — such as private equity, private credit, hedge funds, private real estate funds — in a portfolio that consists of more traditional investments in equity and fixed income. Before the launch, over 300 wealth managers tested Architect for six months.

“In building out the industry operating system for investing in private markets, we’ve been very thoughtful about how to give advisers an enhanced set of tools to supplement the ones they already have in the 60/40 world,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and CEO of iCapital.