Family offices bulk up on gold during economic chaos

Amid market volatility, tariff tensions and a weakened dollar, family offices are increasingly turning to gold as a haven in their portfolios. While the S&P 500 has plunged in recent months and bond yields are widely expected to decline, gold prices reached record highs this month and have surged 83% over the past two years.

And prices are expected to continue rising, according to BNP Paribas, which recently increased its 2025 forecast by 8% due to macroeconomic uncertainty, tightness in supply from a surge in demand, and a pickup in buying by central banks.

“Investors have built gold futures exposure aggressively since late March 2024,” the bank said in a recent report. “But in our view, positioning is not overly long, given the extent of macro instability.”

A Bullion Box, a subscription service that sends customers a curated box of precious metals each month, “we’re seeing family offices allocate more toward alternative, tangible assets, with gold playing a central role,” said Bill Voss , the service’s founder.

“The traditional investment portfolio is being reevaluated, and hard assets like gold provide a buffer to both equities and bonds. Many just like your family are rebalancing their portfolios to include more precious metals, not just for upside potential but for downside protection.”