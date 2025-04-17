Family offices bulk up on gold during economic chaos

Apr 17, 2025
Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Amid market volatility, tariff tensions and a weakened dollar, family offices are increasingly turning to gold as a haven in their portfolios. While the S&P 500 has plunged in recent months and bond yields are widely expected to decline, gold prices reached record highs this month and have surged 83% over the past two years.

And prices are expected to continue rising, according to BNP Paribas, which recently increased its 2025 forecast by 8% due to macroeconomic uncertainty, tightness in supply from a surge in demand, and a pickup in buying by central banks.

“Investors have built gold futures exposure aggressively since late March 2024,” the bank said in a recent report. “But in our view, positioning is not overly long, given the extent of macro instability.”

A Bullion Box, a subscription service that sends customers a curated box of precious metals each month, “we’re seeing family offices allocate more toward alternative, tangible assets, with gold playing a central role,” said Bill Voss, the service’s founder. 

“The traditional investment portfolio is being reevaluated, and hard assets like gold provide a buffer to both equities and bonds. Many just like your family are rebalancing their portfolios to include more precious metals, not just for upside potential but for downside protection.”

Tom Hoops, CEO of the multifamily office New Republic Partners in Charlotte, North Carolina, said they’ve held gold in their portfolio — about 5% to 7% — and have always maintained an allocation of commodities and precious metals. “A permanent allocation always makes sense, though there can be periods where it doesn't look all that exciting,” Hoops said.

Family offices in Europe and Asia have also been drawn to gold in recent months, citing economic uncertainty and concern about the unraveling of their economies' ties with the U.S., said Joseph Cavatoni, chief market strategist at the World Gold Council. In those regions, he said, “We think the mindset is quite comfortable around understanding hard assets, physical assets and keeping them in your portfolio.”

One area of growth, Cavatoni said, is in physically backed gold ETFs, which saw global inflows of $8.6 billion in March.

Another appealing option for both young families and seasoned investors is a gold IRA, which allows holders to invest in physical gold within a tax-advantaged retirement account — “combining the benefits of tangible assets with long-term financial planning,” said Voss.

In times of dislocation, “gold specifically tends to be more of a safe haven,” Hoops said, noting its reputation as an inflation hedge. But that track record “is a little checkered,” he added. “There are times where it’s helped and times that it hasn’t, where there are other industrial commodities that are better as an inflation hedge — industrial commodities like copper; they have an actual use.”

