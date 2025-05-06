Elite colleges lead a rush for the exits of private equity

Private equity firms are taking the longest in more than a decade to give investors their money back. Elite college endowments, some of their most dependable clients, can’t wait much longer.

High interest rates and President Trump’s trade policies are forestalling a long-awaited M&A revival that was supposed to accelerate private equity distributions. His promise to cut off federal funding for the likes of Harvard and Princeton universities added further pressure. That’s pushing money managers to consider what was once a last resort: selling their private equity stakes to raise cash.

Investors in buyout funds had pegged this year as the one where deals would unlock their paper gains into usable cash. Instead, a fresh bout of economic turmoil is focusing attention on the market for so-called secondaries, which provides a way out. Sales there rose 45% in the first quarter by one estimate, and Evercore Inc. is predicting a $20 billion jump this year after a record 2024.

“Capital is less accessible for new opportunities with so much tied up,” said Christopher White, who oversees Texas Tech University’s private equity investments.

Years of sluggish returns and infrequent distributions have been difficult, White said, and the more than $2 billion endowment plans to reduce parts of its private equity exposure.

Those looking to sell into the secondary market will likely find plenty of potential buyers — at a price. This once-sleepy corner of private equity has lately become one of the hottest areas of finance, drawing new funds from players like Apollo Global Management Inc. and Ares Management Corp. But some investors are wary of crystallizing bigger losses by unloading positions during an uncertain market. Recent volatility is likely to drive prices lower, said Nate Walton, head of private equity secondaries at Ares.

The buyout industry was sitting on some $3.6 trillion of unrealized value at the end of 2024 across 29,000 unsold portfolio companies, according to Bain & Co. Distributions to investors as a share of net asset value fell to a record 11% last year compared with a longer-term average of about 25%.

Wrong mix

Universities, after herding into venture capital and private equity in the past decade, are now finding themselves overexposed to hard-to-value assets. That throws off the mix of their endowments, which they rely on for everything from building libraries to funding financial aid and paying professors.

“Many universities are even more dependent on their endowments today to meet operational budgets,” said Gaurav Patankar, chief investment officer for endowments and foundations at Highland Consulting Associates. This has left endowment boards and committees “at a heightened state of alert.”

“It’s a bit like planning for an escape in the unlikely event of a fire in a movie hall,” he said. “Everyone wants to be the first to get out.”

Last month, the Trump administration said it would halt more than $2 billion of multiyear grants to Harvard and is reviewing billions more after the school rejected its demands. Columbia, Princeton, Northwestern and Cornell universities have also had federal funds frozen.

Harvard, which has allocated almost 40% of its $53 billion endowment to private equity, is in advanced discussions to sell about $1 billion of PE fund stakes. Yale University, which pioneered the move from plain vanilla stocks and bonds to more illiquid assets like private equity, is also exploring secondary sales.

Selling into the secondaries market isn’t without costs. A portfolio of limited-partner stakes can sell with a modest discount of about 5% to 6% to face value, but some recent sales have been in the 10%-to-20% range, said people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private pricing. More instability could make it harder for stakes to change hands as buyers and sellers try to determine what funds are worth.

“Secondaries aren’t immune to deal uncertainty,” Fadi Samman, a partner at law firm Akin Gump, said in an interview. “Valuations are less clear now versus six months ago.

Plenty of investors were searching for ways to cash out of their stakes well before the recent bouts of market upheaval. Further uncertainty is expected to prompt more selling from first-time buyers, said Konnin Tam, who helps lead Apollo’s secondaries business. Some have paused secondary sales, but “ultimately there are many who need to sell.”

Texas Tech has ruled out selling whole fund stakes for now, White said, as volatility has driven bids unacceptably low. It’s weighing more unusual options, like selling preferred shares through a special-purpose vehicle, to ease the pain.

“You can be more creative to avoid stomaching larger losses,” White said.

The same kinds of firms that are struggling to return capital to investors are also becoming major sources of liquidity for those trying to get out. The raising of secondaries funds — which aim to profit from buying fund stakes at a discount — is all the rage among alternative investment managers, who are gathering billions to put to work on the bets.

Ares just raised more than $3 billion for a fund that allows wealthy individuals to buy discounted stakes in private equity funds and redeem their investments quarterly. Apollo, meanwhile, recently debuted its first secondaries fund, raising $5.4 billion.