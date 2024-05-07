CEO of Dom Pym’s family office on how she does impact investing

Judy Anderson-Firth , the CEO of Euphemia, the family office of UpBank founder Dom Pym , has played a big role in Australia’s startup community — which she helped grow to 60,000 from 20,000 in three years and encouraged women founders.

Since joining Pym at his family office, Anderson-Firth has helped transform it into an impact investor — with a portfolio that encompasses fintech, climate tech, women-led startups and diverse founders.

So far, it has invested in more than 40 companies and more than 20 funds with its $70 million portfolio — from pre-seed to Series A and in amounts ranging from $5,000 to $1 million, she told the Australian podcast First Cheque, Startup Daily reports .

Among Anderson-Firth’s insights:

“A failed founder is an experienced founder,” she says, noting the importance of building companies and how that experience can be valuable.

Anderson-Firth welcomes the churn of failed startups as necessary to growing the ecosystem: “If we make failing easier, more respectful and celebrate the benefits, we’ll move much faster as an ecosystem.”

In terms of investing, she takes a comprehensive approach to due diligence and is known for targeting sectors ripe for disruption.