CEO of Dom Pym’s family office on how she does impact investing

Marcus Baram
Author Marcus Baram

Marcus Baram is a contributing editor at Crain Currency, where he covers the intersection of finance and politics. Prior to joining Crain Currency, Baram was a staff writer at Fast Company and an editor at Huff Post. He has also written for outlets such as The New York Times, The Atlantic, and Vice. Baram is an expert on economic policy and has a deep understanding of the ways in which politics shapes the global financial system. In his role at Crain Currency, he brings a unique perspective to the complex and ever-evolving world of finance. With his keen analysis and clear writing, Baram helps readers make sense of the important issues impacting the economy today.

May 07, 2024
9 hours ago
Judy Anderson-Firth of Euphemia family office
Judy Anderson-Firth

Judy Anderson-Firth, the CEO of Euphemia, the family office of UpBank founder Dom Pym, has played a big role in Australia’s startup community — which she helped grow to 60,000 from 20,000 in three years and encouraged women founders.

Since joining Pym at his family office, Anderson-Firth has helped transform it into an impact investor — with a portfolio that encompasses fintech, climate tech, women-led startups and diverse founders.

So far, it has invested in more than 40 companies and more than 20 funds with its $70 million portfolio — from pre-seed to Series A and in amounts ranging from $5,000 to $1 million, she told the Australian podcast First Cheque, Startup Daily reports.

Among Anderson-Firth’s insights:

“A failed founder is an experienced founder,” she says, noting the importance of building companies and how that experience can be valuable.

Anderson-Firth welcomes the churn of failed startups as necessary to growing the ecosystem: “If we make failing easier, more respectful and celebrate the benefits, we’ll move much faster as an ecosystem.”

In terms of investing, she takes a comprehensive approach to due diligence and is known for targeting sectors ripe for disruption.

Marcus Baram
Author Marcus Baram

Marcus Baram is a contributing editor at Crain Currency, where he covers the intersection of finance and politics. Prior to joining Crain Currency, Baram was a staff writer at Fast Company and an editor at Huff Post. He has also written for outlets such as The New York Times, The Atlantic, and Vice. Baram is an expert on economic policy and has a deep understanding of the ways in which politics shapes the global financial system. In his role at Crain Currency, he brings a unique perspective to the complex and ever-evolving world of finance. With his keen analysis and clear writing, Baram helps readers make sense of the important issues impacting the economy today.