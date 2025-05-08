Buyout firm of Brenninkmeijer family hires Hayfin veteran as CFO

A private equity firm backed by one of the world’s richest families has hired a veteran of direct lender Hayfin as CFO, adding to a series of leadership changes.

Neil Syers was appointed Wednesday to the London-based role at Bregal Investments, founded by the Brenninkmeijer dynasty behind clothing retail giant C&A. He’ll oversee the firm’s global finance function and help continue its growth in investment strategies and geographies, according to a company statement. The 46 year-old UK native previously held a similar role at Hayfin Capital Management, one of Europe’s largest closely held private-credit firms, which he left in March, filings show.

Lawrence Brenninkmeyer, deputy chairman at Bregal, touted Syers’ “strategic perspective and operational excellence” in the statement.

Bregal is one of the driving forces behind the Brenninkmeijers’ push to open their business empire to more outside investors as they increasingly expand outside C&A. The secretive dynasty traces the origins of its wealth back almost two centuries to when two brothers set up a clothing business in the northern Dutch town of Sneek.

Founded in 2002 to help oversee the Brenninkmeijers’ private equity investments, the firm now has about €19 billion ($22 billion) in assets under management across strategies for buying stakes directly in companies and allocating to private equity funds. Bregal opened up to external capital in 2016, a year after the dynasty’s real estate arm, Redevco, made a similar move.

Syers, who worked at Hayfin for more than a decade, joins Bregal after the recent departure of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. veteran Alain Carrier as CEO, while Ryan Selwood died last year after becoming chief investment officer in 2023. Bregal now has an interim management team in place following Carrier’s departure, said a person familiar with the matter.

Syers, a University of Birmingham geography graduate, started his career at the accounting firm EY and worked for Henderson Global Investors before becoming a founding partner at Hayfin in 2009, according to his LinkedIn profile. The firm completed a management buyout this year after previously exploring a sale.