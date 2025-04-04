Billionaires lose combined $208 billion in one day from Trump tariffs

The world’s 500 richest people saw their combined wealth plunge by $208 billion Thursday as broad tariffs announced by President Trump sent global markets into a tailspin.

The drop is the fourth-largest one-day decline in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index’s 13-year history and the largest since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than half of those tracked by Bloomberg’s wealth index saw their fortunes tumble, with an average decline of 3.3%. Billionaires in the U.S. were among the hardest hit, with Meta Platforms Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos leading the way.

Carlos Slim, Mexico’s richest man, was among a small group of billionaires outside the U.S. who escaped the tariffs’ impact. The Mexican Bolsa rose 0.5% after the country was excluded from the White House’s list of reciprocal tariff targets, pushing Slim’s net worth up by about 4% to $85.5 billion. The Middle East was the only region where those on Bloomberg’s wealth index eked out net gains for the day.

Here are some of the day’s biggest losers:

Mark Zuckerberg

The Meta founder was the biggest loser in dollar terms, with the social media company’s 9% slide costing its CEO $17.9 billion or around 9% of his wealth. Meta was the standout winner among the Magnificent Seven index of megacap tech stocks from New Year’s Day through mid-February, riding nearly a month of consecutive gains to add more than $350 billion in market value. Since mid-February, though, shares have tumbled about 28%.

Jeff Bezos

Amazon shares plunged 9% Thursday, their biggest drop since April 2022, costing the tech giant’s founder $15.9 billion in personal wealth. The company’s stock is down more than 25% from its February peak.

Elon Musk

The Tesla CEO has lost $110 billion so far this year — including $11 billion Thursday — as lagging deliveries and his controversial role as Trump’s efficiency czar have hammered the electric-vehicle manufacturer’s stock. Earlier this week, things were looking up: Because Tesla manufactures many of its cars in the U.S., tariffs could have a lesser effect on the company than its foreign peers. It stock also rallied on reports that Musk would soon be stepping back from his government work to potentially refocus on Tesla. However, shares fell 5.5% Thursday after tariffs were announced.

Ernest Garcia III

The Carvana Co. CEO’s wealth tumbled $1.4 billion after the used-car seller’s shares lost 20%. The company’s stock had surged more than 425% in the 12 months through Feb. 14 but has since fallen 36%.

Tobi Lutke

The co-founder and CEO of Canadian e-commerce company Shopify lost $1.5 billion or 17% of his fortune. Shares of Shopify, which generates much of its revenue from sales of imported goods, fell 20% in Toronto as the S&P/TSX Composite Index suffered its worst day since March 2020.

Bernard Arnault

The European Union is bracing for a new 20% flat tariff on all products bound for the U.S., which is expected to hurt exports of alcohol and luxury goods, among other things. Arnault’s LVMH, a conglomerate that owns brands including Christian Dior, Bulgari and Loro Piana, saw its shares fall in Paris, wiping $6 billion off the net worth of Europe’s richest person.

Zhang Congyuan

The founder of Chinese shoemaker Huali Industrial Group Co. lost $1.2 billion or 13% of his fortune as Trump’s additional 34% tariff on China sent the company’s stock plummeting. Footwear manufacturers based in the U.S. and Europe also felt the pain: Nike Inc., Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Adidas AG, all of which have significant manufacturing facilities in Southeast Asia, each fell by double digits.