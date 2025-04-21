Billionaire Brazil family hires Levi for multistrategy team

The investment office for Brazil’s Moreira Salles family has hired Paul Levi as head of trading at a newly created division.

BW Gestao de Investimentos brought in Levi for its equity multistrategy platform in New York last month, according to his LinkedIn profile. He traded for firms including Ken Griffin’s Citadel and Magnetar Capital and was most recently with Delta Global Management, one of the hedge funds that got money from Izzy Englander’s Millennium Management.

BWGI, as the family office is known, hired several employees from Brookfield Asset Management last year to establish a new vertical. BWGI committed about $2 billion for the team to invest, Bloomberg News reported at the time.

Levi declined to comment, as did a representative for BWGI.

The Moreira Salles family has a fortune of about $24 billion spread across four brothers, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The clan is a major shareholder in Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA and last month offered to take over French packaging company Verallia SA.