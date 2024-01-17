Billionaire-backed developer asks voters to approve new California city

A former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trader leading the charge to build a new California city is starting to fill in the details around the secretive project as he and a campaign team funded by his Silicon Valley investors prepare to take their case to the voters.

The development in Solano County, northeast of San Francisco, would start with 50,000 residents in a first phase near Rio Vista, Jan Sramek , founder and CEO of California Forever , said in an interview. Business opportunities would arise in housing and mixed-use construction, renewable energy, farming and conservation.

To keep a lid on costs and limit water and energy use, the community would consist largely of three-story townhouses, apartments and auxiliary dwelling units and not freestanding, suburban-style homes. And California Forever, which conceived the project, plans to provide $400 million in down-payment assistance to county residents, construction workers and employees of nearby Travis Air Force Base.

With backers including former Sequoia Capital Chairman Michael Moritz and social-impact investor Laurene Powell Jobs, Sramek and his team say they’re on a mission to ease California’s housing crisis and restore the era of walkable downtowns that was lost to the rise of suburbs and American car culture. But the plan has sparked fierce opposition from residents, farmers and politicians, who accuse the developer of using shady tactics and suing those who stand in the way.

“You’ve managed to absolutely poison the politics of the county in which you are going to rely on voters,” said U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, a California Democrat whose district includes the Air Force base, now flanked by California Forever’s acreage. “Good luck with that.”

On Wednesday, Sramek will introduce a ballot measure asking Solano County residents to approve changes to zoning regulations from the 1980s that limit development outside of existing cities. If the measure qualifies for the ballot and passes in November, Sramek and his supporters say, it will help California realize the interconnected goals of adding affordable and climate-friendly housing.

The company also plans to invest $200 million in the downtowns of other cities in the county, plus $70 million for scholarships and small-business grants and $30 million for parks and green spaces.

In the long term, they say, a full build-out of the project in the semirural region between the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento may take 50 years. The still-unnamed municipality could eventually house 400,000 people in compact neighborhoods powered by solar and wind farms. Food will be produced locally in greenhouses and through vertical farming. Nearby retail, office and manufacturing space will provide jobs for residents within walking distance of their homes.

