Arkin family office joins one of the largest private fundraising rounds for psychedelics

Marcus Baram
Author Marcus Baram

Marcus Baram is a contributing editor at Crain Currency, where he covers the intersection of finance and politics. Prior to joining Crain Currency, Baram was a staff writer at Fast Company and an editor at Huff Post. He has also written for outlets such as The New York Times, The Atlantic, and Vice. Baram is an expert on economic policy and has a deep understanding of the ways in which politics shapes the global financial system. In his role at Crain Currency, he brings a unique perspective to the complex and ever-evolving world of finance. With his keen analysis and clear writing, Baram helps readers make sense of the important issues impacting the economy today.

May 13, 2024
Arkin Holdings, an Israeli-based family office, recently invested $103 million in Reunion Neuroscience, a biotech company developing treatments for mental health conditions through psychedelic compounds. 

It was one of the largest private fundraising rounds ever for psychedelics, which have been slowly gaining in clinical and regulatory relevance. 

The Series A round was led by two biotech investors, MPM BioImpact and Novo Holdings. 

Reunion Neuroscience has been working on a phase 2 psychedelic prodrug that mimics the effects of the magic mushroom extract psilocybin to treat postpartum depression, Fierce Biotech reported.

