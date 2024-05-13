Arkin family office joins one of the largest private fundraising rounds for psychedelics

Arkin Holdings, an Israeli-based family office, recently invested $103 million in Reunion Neuroscience, a biotech company developing treatments for mental health conditions through psychedelic compounds.
It was one of the largest private fundraising rounds ever for psychedelics, which have been slowly gaining in clinical and regulatory relevance.
The Series A round was led by two biotech investors, MPM BioImpact and Novo Holdings.
Reunion Neuroscience has been working on a phase 2 psychedelic prodrug that mimics the effects of the magic mushroom extract psilocybin to treat postpartum depression, Fierce Biotech reported.