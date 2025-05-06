Ariel's new sports fund taps into growth of women's teams

Institutional investors now view sports as another potential pocket of growth, said Jason Wright, who leads Ariel’s new women’s sports fund, Project Level, and is former president of the Washington Commanders and the first African American president of a National Football League team.

Wright spoke Monday on a panel at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Ariel's Project Level fund will make one of its first investments in a National Women’s Soccer League’s expansion team in Denver, Ariel co-CEO Mellody Hobson said earlier this year.

“We see a tremendous opportunity to bring our experience, relationships and insights to a nascent asset class to drive profits while directly benefiting women and society — a trifecta in our view,” Hobson said.

Women’s sports have a loyal fan base, Wright said.

“For parents of those girls in sports ages 5 to 18, you’re spending a lot of money and time," he said. "They are the natural fan base for pro women’s sports in the future. Sponsorship dollars are up, viewership’s up. The economics weren’t there before, but they are now. And we’re not a charity. These women’s franchises can be run profitably."

Ariel follows other institutional investors tapping into professional sports. Private equity firms are buying 10% stakes in NFL teams and professional soccer leagues.

Alex Rodriguez, a former Major League Baseball player, compared women’s sports today as an investment value play. Rodriguez and a group of investors this year acquired 100% ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves of the National Basketball Association and the Minnesota Lynx of the Women's National Basketball Association at the $1.5 billion price the sides reached agreement on in 2021, according to ESPN.

“We get five calls from fans on the Lynx for every one for the Wolves," Rodriguez said. "My daughters are asking what’s the difference. I tell them to compare investing” in women’s sports now like “investing in Facebook in 2010. It’s a different profile.”

Project Level wants a piece of the growing market for women’s sports, in which global revenue is estimated to have soared 300% during the past three years to $1.28 billion in 2024. More than half of that was generated in the U.S., where investors from Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger to Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts have also been investing in teams.

As a result, the valuation of women’s teams has been increasing, marked by last year’s $250 million valuation of the National Women’s Soccer League team Angel City FC, bought by Willow Bay and Iger, her husband.

Bay told the panel that five years from now, she sees the growth coming from closing gaps in merchandise, media and sponsorships.

“Merchandise skews male,” she said. For every nine pieces of men’s merchandise, “there’s one piece of merchandise for women. That’s a gap we should close.”

Currently, 9% of sponsorships go to women’s sports, she said. “Given the ROIs, audiences for women’s sports will overdeliver. Women players overdeliver. We’re all in to fill that gap.”

Wright of Ariel’s Project Level said the women’s World Cup had 300 million more viewers than the men’s World Cup.

"These metrics are already happening," he said. "That’s why there’s so much institutional capital that’s interested.”