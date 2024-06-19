Apex Group hires Baxter to lead Jersey family office services

Andrew Cohen reports on family offices for Crain Currency. He has previously covered sports technology and sports business for SportTechie, Sports Business Journal and Front Office Sports and worked in editorial roles at MLB Advanced Media and PGA Tour Live. His work has also appeared in Decrypt, amNewYork and The Journal News. Cohen is based in New York and graduated from Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

Jun 19, 2024
The financial services firm Apex Group has appointed Katie Baxter to be its new head of private clients and family office. She will be based in Jersey, UK. 

Baxter joins Apex’s senior leadership team after eight years at the Jersey-based law firm Ogier, where she specialized in trust and fiduciary law and advising trustees on private and commercial structures, including employee incentives and pension trusts.

Apex Group was established in Bermuda in 2003 and maintains over 13,000 employees globally. The firm’s clients include family offices, business owners, entrepreneurs, C-suite executives, asset managers and next-generation heirs.

