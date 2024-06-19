Apex Group hires Baxter to lead Jersey family office services

The financial services firm Apex Group has appointed Katie Baxter to be its new head of private clients and family office. She will be based in Jersey, UK.

Baxter joins Apex’s senior leadership team after eight years at the Jersey-based law firm Ogier, where she specialized in trust and fiduciary law and advising trustees on private and commercial structures, including employee incentives and pension trusts.

Apex Group was established in Bermuda in 2003 and maintains over 13,000 employees globally. The firm’s clients include family offices, business owners, entrepreneurs, C-suite executives, asset managers and next-generation heirs.