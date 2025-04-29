Adviser who became billionaire guiding family’s fortune retires

Peter Harf, the investor who transformed the empire of a reclusive German family into a consumer-goods juggernaut over four decades, is retiring.

Harf, 78, is stepping down as chairman and managing partner of JAB Holding Co., which owns major stakes in Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., Krispy Kreme Inc. and Panera Brands Inc., as rising inflation and trade uncertainty erode profits at major consumer brands.

The value of JAB’s investment portfolio fell almost 25% from December 2023 to December 2024, according to its latest annual report. Moody’s downgraded the Luxembourg-based company’s long-term debt to negative from stable this month, citing market volatility, weak transparency and leverage “at the upper end” of its financial targets.

A former consultant with Boston Consulting Group, Harf began working with Germany’s Reimann family in the late 1970s, and engineered a dramatic diversification plan that involved pivoting away from their legacy chemicals businesses in favor of consumer goods. He joined the family full time in 1981.

Harf spearheaded a full-bore shift into consumer products, buying perfume and cosmetics maker Coty Inc. in 1992 and attempting to create a vertically integrated coffee colossus by acquiring Keurig, Peet’s Coffee, Pret A Manger and other brands.

He formed JAB in 2012 to consolidate the family’s interests, creating a unique vehicle that resembled a family office but with the risk appetite of an ambitious investment firm. Harf and other executives purchased stakes in the vehicle in the name of shareholder-manager alignment — a move that turned Harf and former CEO Olivier Goudet into billionaires.

JAB announced last year that it was making a strategic shift toward insurance, hiring experienced industry executive Anant Bhalla to lead the push. The group trimmed its stake in Keurig Dr. Pepper and in February bought Prosperity Life Group, an insurer with more than $25 billion in assets, to become “a foundational part of JAB’s strategy to build a global life insurance platform at scale,” according to an announcement at the time.

In a statement from JAB on Monday announcing his retirement, Harf addressed the family whose wealth formed the foundation for his boundary-pushing acquisitions: “I would like to express my gratitude to the Reimann family — who, more than 40 years ago, entrusted me to embark on the journey of a lifetime.”