Adviser Investments rebrands as RWA Wealth Partners in wake of merger with wealth advisor.

Wealth management firm Adviser Investments has rebranded as RWA Wealth Partners following its merger with Ropes Wealth Advisors earlier this year.

The firm has more than $15 billion in total client assets under management and advisement.

"Our new brand reflects our deep commitment to integrated client service and to providing a comprehensive, coordinated experience delivered with the highest standards of care,” said Mario Ramos, CEO of RWA Wealth Partners, emphasizing that the new identity is a reflection of the firm’s “integrated offering of wealth management, tax advisory and planning services for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients.”