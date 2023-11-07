Adviser Investments rebrands as RWA Wealth Partners in wake of merger with wealth advisor.

Marcus Baram
Author Marcus Baram
Marcus Baram is a contributing editor at Crain Currency, where he covers the intersection of finance and politics. Prior to joining Crain Currency, Baram was a staff writer at Fast Company and an editor at Huff Post. He has also written for outlets such as The New York Times, The Atlantic, and Vice. Baram is an expert on economic policy and has a deep understanding of the ways in which politics shapes the global financial system. In his role at Crain Currency, he brings a unique perspective to the complex and ever-evolving world of finance. With his keen analysis and clear writing, Baram helps readers make sense of the important issues impacting the economy today.
Nov 07, 2023
Nov 07, 2023
Wealth management firm Adviser Investments has rebranded as RWA Wealth Partners following its merger with Ropes Wealth Advisors earlier this year.

The firm has more than $15 billion in total client assets under management and advisement.

"Our new brand reflects our deep commitment to integrated client service and to providing a comprehensive, coordinated experience delivered with the highest standards of care,” said Mario Ramos, CEO of RWA Wealth Partners, emphasizing that the new identity is a reflection of the firm’s “integrated offering of wealth management, tax advisory and planning services for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients.”

