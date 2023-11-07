Adviser Investments rebrands as RWA Wealth Partners in wake of merger with wealth adviser

The wealth management firm Adviser Investments has rebranded as RWA Wealth Partners after its merger this year with Ropes Wealth Advisors.

The firm has more than $15 billion in total client assets under management and advisement.

"Our new brand reflects our deep commitment to integrated client service and to providing a comprehensive, coordinated experience delivered with the highest standards of care,” said Mario Ramos, CEO of RWA Wealth Partners. The new identity reflects the firm’s “integrated offering of wealth management, tax advisory and planning services for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients,” Ramos said.