Survey: Third of Conservative millionaires say they’re more likely to leave Canada

More Conservative millionaires are thinking about leaving Canada than their Liberal counterparts, with the right-leaning party at risk of losing a fourth straight election.

Among Canadians with a net worth of at least C$1 million ($721,000) who voted Conservative, 34% said they’re more likely to leave Canada now than they were during the last election in 2021, a survey by the investment migration consultancy Arton Capital Ltd. found. Twenty-eight percent said they’re less likely to leave now.

By contrast, 23% of Liberal-voting millionaires said they’re more likely to leave than before, and 35% said less likely.

Armand Arton, the firm’s CEO, said the views of right-leaning millionaires are fueled by opinion polls suggesting the Liberals may win a majority of seats in the April 28 federal election, extending the party’s rule beyond a decade.

“The Conservatives are willing to leave because if the Liberals stay with the same trajectory, that’s something against their values, their principles,” Arton said in an interview. With dozens of countries trying to attract wealthy individuals, he said, those people have options to say, “I have a plan B; I don’t have to stay where I am if I’m not happy.”

In total, 28% of the 1,000 millionaires between 18 to 70 years old said they’re more likely to leave Canada now than four years ago. They cited a decline in quality of life and a negative economic outlook as the main reasons.

Australia, the U.S. and New Zealand were their three most desired destinations, according to the survey, conducted from April 9 to 17. Had the polling been done before U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats and 51st-state taunts sent Canadian patriotism surging, the U.S. would have probably been their top destination, Arton said.

Arton Capital, founded in 2006 to help millionaires come to Canada, now helps more to move out. So far this year, the Montreal-based firm has helped just two high-net-worth families immigrate to Quebec, Arton said.

With less than five days until voting wraps up, the Liberals lead the Conservatives by about four percentage points in polling averages and are projected to have about a 70% chance of winning a majority of seats, according to 338 Canada, a polling aggregation site.

Voting intentions among the millionaires polled by Arton Capital are in line with opinion polls, with the Liberals leading the Conservatives and performing better among women and those 65 or older. Younger millionaires, on the other hand, prefer Conservatives.