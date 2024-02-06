Innovative AI platform launched at Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute’s family office conference in Dubai

The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI) recently hosted its Family Office Roundtable at Dubai’s Museum of the Future. The event, co-hosted by Patel Family Office, featured discussions, keynote speeches, fireside chats and networking sessions and policymakers and innovators from 46 countries were in attendance.

Capping the event was the global launch of AskQX, a generative AI platform that has support for Arabic and over 100 languages.

Among the guests were H.H. Shaikha Jawaher Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, founder and chairperson of FUTURE8; H.E. Marwan Jassim Al Sarkal, founder and CEO of Chapter 3; and Mohammed Alblooshi, CEO of the DIFC Innovation Hub.

Brahmavihari Swami from BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, a Hindu organization, received the Global Order of Outstanding Disruptors (GOOD) Fellows award to honor people who demonstrate commitment, innovation, and resilience in the world of global wealth.

Other innovators honored at the event were H.E. Macky Sall, president of the Republic of Senegal; Hon. Ousman Bah, minister for communications and digital economy of the Republic of Gambia; and former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre.