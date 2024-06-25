Global Private Capital Association appoints new board directors

The Global Private Capital Association (GPCA) has added five new board directors to its nonprofit organization, which spans over 300 members who manage over $2 trillion in combined assets across Asia, Latin America, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and the Middle East.

Most GPCA members are family offices, pension funds, venture capital firms and other institutional investors.

The new board directors are:

Andrea Auerbach, the head of global private investments and a partner at Cambridge Associates.

Gaurav Trehan, CEO of KKR India and co-head of KKR Asia Pacific, head of Asia Pacific private equity.

Alexandre Saigh, CEO and board member at Patria Investments.

Tope Lawani, co-founder and managing partner at Helios Investment Partners.

Juan Pablo Zucchini, managing partner at Advent International.

Runa Alam, the CEO and a partner at Development Partners International, has also been named board member emeritus for the GPCA, which uses proprietary data to identify global investment trends such as digitalization and energy transition and track the societal impact of those investments.

The organization now has an 18-member board of directors.

“In the midst of so much complexity for global investors, I am honored to count on the support of these five outstanding individuals,” said GPCA CEO Cate Ambrose. “They represent some of the most influential institutions in the private capital industry today, and I welcome the opportunity to leverage their experience on behalf of GPCA’s ambitious agenda.”