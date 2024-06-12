Franklin Templeton hires Bathija to lead family office unit in Asia

Andrew_Cohen
Author Andrew Cohen

Andrew Cohen reports on family offices for Crain Currency. He has previously covered sports technology and sports business for SportTechie, Sports Business Journal and Front Office Sports and worked in editorial roles at MLB Advanced Media and PGA Tour Live. His work has also appeared in Decrypt, amNewYork and The Journal News. Cohen is based in New York and graduated from Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

Credit: FRANKLIN TEMPLETON

Former BNP Paribas Wealth Management executive Gaurav Bathija has been hired by Franklin Templeton for its newly created role as head of private banks and family offices for Asia.

Bathija will be based in Singapore, whose booming family office market is facing new regulatory scrutiny. Singapore’s government has begun requesting new tax documents from family offices after multiple family offices with tax exemptions were implicated in Singapore's $2.2 billion money-laundering scandal last year, Bloomberg reported.

Bathija will report to Christian Bucaro, head of wealth for Asia at Franklin Templeton. He had been managing director at BNP Paribas in Singapore since 2022 and held previous roles at J.P. Morgan Private Bank and Citi Private Bank.

