Australian tycoon pumps billions into Trump’s America

Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt pledged $5 billion to support President Trump’s push to reindustrialize America, joining a group of corporate leaders visiting the White House to mark the administration’s first 100 days.

Pratt, who became a permanent U.S. resident last year and is now based in New York, said in a statement on LinkedIn that the investment will result in 5,000 manufacturing jobs in states including Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona.

“To make America great again, we need to make in America again,” Pratt said in the statement. “That’s why I’m proud to support the president’s call to reindustrialize America and again make the U.S. the manufacturing powerhouse of the world.”

Later, Trump publicly thanked “friend of mine Anthony Pratt” for his investment.

Pratt, the owner and executive chairman of the packaging company Pratt Industries — which supplies major retailers including Home Depot Inc. and Walmart Inc. — has a net worth of about $11.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Pratt was pushed into the spotlight in 2023 after U.S. press reports alleged that Trump shared secrets about U.S. nuclear subs with him shortly after leaving office. In 2019, Trump toured one of Pratt’s paper-recycling mills in Ohio.

He’s one of the Australian elite’s most vocal Trump supporters, previously giving $10 million to the MAGA Inc. political action committee and holding membership at Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. Much of Pratt’s fortune is tied up in packaging company Visy, among Australia’s largest private firms.

He has been joined by other prominent ultrarich Australians — including mining tycoon Gina Rinehart and ex-casino mogul James Packer — in making considerable effort to establish close relationships with Trump and his administration.

Pratt was the only Australian to attend Wednesday’s event at the White House, his spokesman said. He joined leaders from companies in the defense, tech, health care and consumer products industries at the gathering, which was billed as “Invest in America.”

Pratt has also been an active sponsor of Australian politics and was shown to have donated a total of A$1 million ($638,000) to the governing Labor Party in the most recent political contribution data. Australia’s general election will be held Saturday.