Twenty Four Wealth acquires wealth management unit of Raymond Noel & Associates

Marcus Baram
Author Marcus Baram
Marcus Baram is a contributing editor at Crain Currency, where he covers the intersection of finance and politics. Prior to joining Crain Currency, Baram was a staff writer at Fast Company and an editor at Huff Post. He has also written for outlets such as The New York Times, The Atlantic, and Vice. Baram is an expert on economic policy and has a deep understanding of the ways in which politics shapes the global financial system. In his role at Crain Currency, he brings a unique perspective to the complex and ever-evolving world of finance. With his keen analysis and clear writing, Baram helps readers make sense of the important issues impacting the economy today.
Feb 15, 2024
15 hours ago

Twenty Four Wealth, a Connecticut-based firm with more than $800 million in brokerage and advisory assets under administration, recently acquired the wealth management unit of Raymond Noel & Associates of Bedford, New Hampshire. 

Twenty Four Wealth is an affiliate of Stratos Wealth Partners, a registered investment adviser with more than $20.2 billion in advisory, brokerage and third-party managed assets.

"Bringing together our firms to execute a shared vision of a more hands-on wealth management future made perfect sense,” said Twenty Four Wealth CEO Anthony Truino. “With the support of Stratos, we are on an incredibly strong foundation to achieve our ambitions and client-centric growth goals."

