Twenty Four Wealth acquires wealth management unit of Raymond Noel & Associates

Twenty Four Wealth , a Connecticut-based firm with more than $800 million in brokerage and advisory assets under administration, recently acquired the wealth management unit of Raymond Noel & Associates of Bedford, New Hampshire.

Twenty Four Wealth is an affiliate of Stratos Wealth Partners , a registered investment adviser with more than $20.2 billion in advisory, brokerage and third-party managed assets.

"Bringing together our firms to execute a shared vision of a more hands-on wealth management future made perfect sense,” said Twenty Four Wealth CEO Anthony Truino. “With the support of Stratos, we are on an incredibly strong foundation to achieve our ambitions and client-centric growth goals."