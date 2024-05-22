Orion hires Ron Pruitt to lead wealth management division

The wealth-tech provider Orion has hired Ron Pruitt as president of Orion Wealth Management. He previously was senior vice president of Nasdaq Analytics, where he oversaw acquisitions of the investment analysis software companies eVestment and Solovis.

“Ron’s leadership will undoubtedly advance Orion’s progress toward building a wealth-tech community where every adviser and investor thrives,” said Orion CEO Natalie Wolfsen. “With Ron on board, we will further enhance our flexible ecosystem — allowing firms to do business the way they see fit, no matter their size or business model.”