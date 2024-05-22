Orion hires Ron Pruitt to lead wealth management division

Andrew_Cohen
Author Andrew Cohen

Andrew Cohen reports on family offices for Crain Currency. He has previously covered sports technology and sports business for SportTechie, Sports Business Journal and Front Office Sports and worked in editorial roles at MLB Advanced Media and PGA Tour Live. His work has also appeared in Decrypt, amNewYork and The Journal News. Cohen is based in New York and graduated from Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

May 22, 2024
10 hours ago
Ron_Pruitt
Ron Pruitt

The wealth-tech provider Orion has hired Ron Pruitt as president of Orion Wealth Management. He previously was senior vice president of Nasdaq Analytics, where he oversaw acquisitions of the investment analysis software companies eVestment and Solovis.

“Ron’s leadership will undoubtedly advance Orion’s progress toward building a wealth-tech community where every adviser and investor thrives,” said Orion CEO Natalie Wolfsen. “With Ron on board, we will further enhance our flexible ecosystem — allowing firms to do business the way they see fit, no matter their size or business model.”

Orion’s technology platforms are used by thousands of registered investment advisers, servicing $4.3 trillion in assets under administration and $68.3 billion of wealth management platform assets. In October, Orion added City National Rochdale to its wealth management portfolio.

Andrew_Cohen
Author Andrew Cohen

Andrew Cohen reports on family offices for Crain Currency. He has previously covered sports technology and sports business for SportTechie, Sports Business Journal and Front Office Sports and worked in editorial roles at MLB Advanced Media and PGA Tour Live. His work has also appeared in Decrypt, amNewYork and The Journal News. Cohen is based in New York and graduated from Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.