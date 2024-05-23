Northwestern Mutual’s Park Avenue Capital snags wealth management vet

Marcus Baram
Author Marcus Baram

Marcus Baram is a contributing editor at Crain Currency, where he covers the intersection of finance and politics. Prior to joining Crain Currency, Baram was a staff writer at Fast Company and an editor at Huff Post. He has also written for outlets such as The New York Times, The Atlantic, and Vice. Baram is an expert on economic policy and has a deep understanding of the ways in which politics shapes the global financial system. In his role at Crain Currency, he brings a unique perspective to the complex and ever-evolving world of finance. With his keen analysis and clear writing, Baram helps readers make sense of the important issues impacting the economy today.

May 23, 2024
1 hour ago
Brad_Smith
Brad Smith

Northwestern Mutual’s Park Avenue Capital, which manages over $2.5 billion in assets, recently brought on veteran wealth management adviser Brad Smith as a principal on their advisory team.

Smith has decades of experience in financial planning, retirement income strategies and estate preservation for high-net-worth families.

“Park Avenue Capital and I share common values in our approach to clients and community, and we have established a terrific operating rhythm in working together more recently,” said Smith.

Marcus Baram
