Lombard Odier exec starts his own family office advisory firm

Author Marcus Baram

Marcus Baram is a contributing editor at Crain Currency, where he covers the intersection of finance and politics. Prior to joining Crain Currency, Baram was a staff writer at Fast Company and an editor at Huff Post. He has also written for outlets such as The New York Times, The Atlantic, and Vice. Baram is an expert on economic policy and has a deep understanding of the ways in which politics shapes the global financial system. In his role at Crain Currency, he brings a unique perspective to the complex and ever-evolving world of finance. With his keen analysis and clear writing, Baram helps readers make sense of the important issues impacting the economy today.

May 06, 2024
Stéphane Monier, former chief investment officer of Lombard Odier, the Swiss private bank, just launched his own firm to advise family office clients, reports Spear’s.

The new firm, Societe Financiere des Joanins Sarl, based in the Swiss canton of Valais, will offer asset management services to family offices.

Monier worked at Lombard Odier for over a decade and a half, and previously worked as a senior fixed income portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan, as global head of fixed income and currencies at Fortis Investments, and at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority between 1998 and 2006.

Lombard Odier hired Michael Strobaek from Credit Suisse’s global wealth management division to replace Monier.

