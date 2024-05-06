Lombard Odier exec starts his own family office advisory firm

Stéphane Monier, former chief investment officer of Lombard Odier, the Swiss private bank, just launched his own firm to advise family office clients, reports Spear’s.

The new firm, Societe Financiere des Joanins Sarl, based in the Swiss canton of Valais, will offer asset management services to family offices.

Monier worked at Lombard Odier for over a decade and a half, and previously worked as a senior fixed income portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan, as global head of fixed income and currencies at Fortis Investments, and at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority between 1998 and 2006.

Lombard Odier hired Michael Strobaek from Credit Suisse’s global wealth management division to replace Monier.